Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, spoke today by telephone with the elected president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, to whom he reiterated his warm congratulations on her election and conveyed his admiration for her electoral victory.

According to the Cuban president, during the conversation with the first woman in charge of the destinies of Mexico in more than 200 years, he confirmed the willingness to advance in areas of mutual interest for bilateral relations.

Earlier, Díaz-Canel, like a group of world leaders, congratulated Sheinbaum through the X social network, and expressed his willingness to continue strengthening the close friendship with that brother country. The Cuban head of state wished Sheinbaum success in her administration.

“Count on Cuba’s willingness to continue strengthening the endearing brotherhood that unites our people,” wrote the Cuban president on X.

For his part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also sent congratulations to the new president-elect of Mexico and reiterated Cuba’s wilingness to continue promoting the economic-commercial relations, cooperation, solidarity and friendship that unite us.

Sheinbaum became the first woman to win the presidency of Mexico after obtaining between 58.3 and 60.7 percent of the votes in the elections held on Sunday, June 2nd.