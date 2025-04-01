Executive secretary of nuclear weapons prohibition organization on official visit to Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Dr. Robert Floy, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Preparatory Organization, has begun an official visit to Cuba.

His stay in Havana will last until Wednesday, April 2nd, according to Cuban diplomatic sources, who also mentioned that the senior official of the Vienna-based organization will have a broad work agenda.

They specified that it will include meetings with national authorities and with executives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Science, Technology, and Environment (CITMA), among others. He also plans to give a lecture at the Raúl Roa García Higher Institute of International Relations.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty was approved by the UN General Assembly on September 10, 1996, and Cuba ratified it on February 4, 2021.

One of its essential objectives is to verify and complement the total ban on nuclear testing. The latter, along with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Treaty of Tlatelolco), is part of the international system of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, of which Cuba is an active defender.

The Office of Environmental Regulation and Safety (ORSA-CITMA) is the National Regulatory Authority responsible for the national implementation of the international commitments assumed by the country regarding nuclear disarmament and disarmament of other weapons of mass destruction.