Türkiye provides 17 solar power generators for Cuban regions affected by hurricanes

Havana, Cuba.- The Turkish government has provided Cuba with 17 compact photovoltaic solar panels equipped with batteries, with a total capacity of 12,600 watts.

These panels will be installed in the provinces of Artemisa and Guantánamo, which were most affected by recent hurricanes.

According to Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, these generators will enhance the security of Cuban citizens in the face of extraordinary circumstances and bolster the resilience of crucial economic and social infrastructure.

The Turkish Ambassador to Cuba, Vehbi Esgel Etensel, stated that this donation not only provides assistance to those affected by natural disasters but also serves as a support in the preparations for the upcoming hurricane season.

The donation was made possible by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, which provided a sum of 20,000 dollars to purchase the equipment.

Of the 17 generators, two have batteries with a capacity of 1,800 watts, and each kit is equipped with 555-watt solar panels.

The remaining 15 have batteries with a capacity of 600 watts and two 200-watt solar panels.