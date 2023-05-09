Havana, Cuba.- The visit to Belarus a Cuban delegation of science ended, with a comprehensive program that allowed them to get closer to the experience of that nation. According to Santiago Pérez, Cuban ambassador to Belarus, with the visit the established objectives were met, which included learning, exchanging and transmitting experiences from both parties. Meanwhile, […]

Havana, Cuba.- The visit to Belarus a Cuban delegation of science ended, with a comprehensive program that allowed them to get closer to the experience of that nation.

According to Santiago Pérez, Cuban ambassador to Belarus, with the visit the established objectives were met, which included learning, exchanging and transmitting experiences from both parties.

Meanwhile, Armando Rodríguez, head of the Cuban delegation and deputy head of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, pointed out the deepening of the policies to be followed in various sectors of science, as well as identifying the counterparts and the specific issues in which both countries can collaborate.

An important moment of the visit was the working session with the president of the Belarusian Academy of Sciences, Vladimir Gusakov, with whom they agreed to make a joint call for projects and work on their identification.