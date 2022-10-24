Oslo, Norway.- Cuban Ambassador in Oslo Maite Rivero on Sunday bid farewell to the Norwegian delegation that will participate in the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties (EIPCO), to be held in Havana from October 27 to 29. The group is headed by Communist Party President Runa Evensen, and it also includes Jim […]

The group is headed by Communist Party President Runa Evensen, and it also includes Jim Hogfeldt, leader of the Union Committee of the Communist Party of Norway, and Jardar Nikolai Pettersen, president of the Communist Youth League.

Rivero wished them success in their participation in the event, during which they will reflect on the enormous challenges being faced by the leftwing forces in the light of the imperialist offensive in its desire to impose its hegemony at the global level, according to diplomatic sources here.

At the Havana meeting, participants will also discuss the imperative need to continue strengthening unity, solidarity and consensus among the communist and workers’ parties of the world, in pursuit of the struggle of our peoples for their true and definitive emancipation, according to information provided by the Cuban Embassy in Norway.