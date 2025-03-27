Cuba submits its Nationally Determined Contribution for the period up to 2035

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution in accordance with the commitments made under the Paris Agreement, with a timeframe extending until 2035, as reported by the United Nations Development Program.

These contributions, submitted every five years, reflect the actions that each nation plans to take to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Among these contributions, the document emphasizes the importance of adaptation, mitigation, just transition, the role of technology and education.

These principles are implemented through policies such as the forthcoming National Adaptation Plan for Climate Change and the National Strategy for the Energy Transition.

Adapting to climate change is a top priority due to its effects on natural and human systems, and the country’s low emissions. This is in line with the priority areas for adaptation outlined in the National Plan for Climate Change Adaptation.

The management of coastal communities and low-lying regions, the adjustment of farming practices and crops to ensure sustainable land use in the face of rising sea levels, saltwater intrusion, and drought, also remain crucial concerns.

Additionally, ensuring the accessibility and effective use of water sources, such as ponds and reservoirs, is a central aspect mentioned in the Nationally Determined Contribution.

The document also refers to implementing monitoring, surveillance, and early warning systems, as well as developing adaptation plans.

The primary contributions to reducing emissions include producing electricity from renewable sources; increasing energy conservation to prevent the use of 329 thousand tons of oil equivalent annually; ensuring that within a five-year period, 70% of the new vehicles used in the country are electric; and mitigating the emission of greenhouse gases by employing anaerobic treatment for the waste generated by the sugar industry.