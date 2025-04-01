Cubans in Panama condemn the US economic war against their homeland

Panama City, Panama.- Condemnation of the blockade imposed on the island by the United States for more than six decades is the focus of debate today at the XIII National Meeting of the Association of Cubans Living in Panama (Amcrp).

The meeting also aims to defend the unity, culture, roots and identity of the Cuban nation among its compatriots in Panama.

The Panamanian Teachers’ Hall in the capital hosts this event, which will also strengthen the bonds of fraternity between this diaspora and promote solidarity among this community.

Discussions on the internal work and the willingness of the Amcrp members to continue to participate actively in the development of the Cuban economy and in the defence of the homeland are other objectives of the exchange.

Participants in the forum will also call on Washington to remove Cuba from a false unilateral list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism, a measure with which the Donald Trump administration intends to tighten the US siege, according to reports.

In Panama, the Amcrp, along with the National Coordinating Committee for Solidarity, has been one of the organisations that has led initiatives against the blockade, such as caravans and humanitarian aid actions to Havana in hard times of hurricanes, earthquakes or the effects of the economic war being imposed, affecting key sectors such as education, health and electrical service, among others.

The Amcrp, led by Humberto Perez, is one of the most active groups on social networks, a platform used to reject the attempts of the White House and its lackeys to subvert the political and constitutional order in their homeland.

In defence of its sovereignty, Cuba is committed to strengthening relations with its nationals living in other countries and to promoting policies that encourage their greater participation in the processes of cultural and socio-economic development that are taking place in the largest of the Antilles.