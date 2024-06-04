Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, today ratified his country’s commitment to expand and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation ties with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

During his virtual intervention at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Marrero stressed the great importance that Cuba attaches to economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations with that bloc.

He advocated achieving greater coordination that would allow for the development of joint projects in areas of common interest, for which he considered essential a more systematic and effective relationship between the ministries and sectoral organizations of the Commission and the member and observer states.

He pointed out the opportunities explored by Cuba and Belarus in agriculture and business, in which greater links would also allow promoting foreign investment for the development of animal production, the development of grain and seeds, and the joint creation of veterinary vaccines.

The Cuban head of government noted that that exchanges must be promoted between Cuba and the structures of the Eurasian Economic Commission and businessmen from its member countries, with the aim of establishing direct links to encourage trade, cooperation, and foreign investment.

He conveyed the Caribbean nation’s gratitude to all the member states of the EEU for their support in the battle against the US blockade.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the Eurasian Economic Union has managed to become a platform for close economic interaction between its members and at the same time a promising actor in the international space.