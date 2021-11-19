Erevan, Armenia.- The Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero highlighted the progress made in the process of integration into the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) despite the global challenges imposed by Covid-19.

In his video message to the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, based in the capital of Armenia, Marrero considered the results obtained in the implementation of the strategic plans that mark the path of integration into the bloc encouraging.

The official reiterated the importance of expanding and strengthening exchange in key areas such as energy, transportation, tourism, mining, health, biotechnology, and information and telecommunications technologies and the pharmaceutical and the iron and steel industries.

In this regard, he stressed that the Cuban Government gave precise instructions to the different institutions of the country to promote cooperation with the EEU in these areas.

Marrero highlighted Cuba’s interest in positioning its products in demand in the Union’s markets, such as seafood, natural fruits, coffee, tobacco, rums, as well as corporate and health tourism.

He took the opportunity to invite institutions, organizations and companies from the member states to the 2nd Cuba 2021 Business Forum, which will be held online from November 29th to December 2nd of this year.

He noted that around 400 people from more than 40 countries have already confirmed their participation. “We are convinced that having the presence of representatives of the Eurasian bloc will be an opportunity to initiate inter-business exchanges on issues of interest to both parties,” he said.