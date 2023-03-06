Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Civil Aviation Corporation S.A. reported there were no injuries during the emergency landing made by a Southwest aircraft at the José Martí International Airport in this capital. In a note published on its Facebook page, the company said that at 12:05 local time, during the take-off process, the Southwest Boeing 737 […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Civil Aviation Corporation S.A. reported there were no injuries during the emergency landing made by a Southwest aircraft at the José Martí International Airport in this capital.

In a note published on its Facebook page, the company said that at 12:05 local time, during the take-off process, the Southwest Boeing 737 (SWA 3923) bound for Fort Lauderdale, detected failures in one of its engines.

Faced with this situation, the crew followed the established procedure and authorized its landing at the Havana air terminal, where the passengers were evacuated and are in good condition.

The entity clarified that the causes that originated this event are under investigation.

Users on social networks shared photos and images of the incident, which show the performance of the Cuban Fire Department and the presence of ambulances and other support units