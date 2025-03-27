Share

Paris, France.- The Cuban film ¨De cierta manera¨ In a certain way (1974) will open on April 1 the third edition of the Paris Latin American Film Festival, an event in which its director, Carlos Tello, today placed high expectations.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, Tello, who is also in charge of the selection of materials, expressed his confidence that the French public, particularly Parisians and Latin American residents, will attend during the six days of the festival at the Saint-Michel cultural space, a sort of temple of the seventh art built in 1911 in the emblematic Quartier Latin.

Tello said he was eager to share with the festival’s followers the Cuban film De cierta manera, directed by Sara Gomez, who died during the filming and whose work was continued by filmmakers Tomas Gutierrez Alea and Julio Garcia Espinosa.

¨I think it is an intelligent reflection on politics, colonialism and the masculine world,” he said of the film starring Mario Balmaseda, Yolanda Cuéllar and Mario Limonta.

According to the director of the event, for the opening and closing ceremonies, films are chosen that are likely to attract the public’s attention, but do not meet the requirements to be part of the competition selection, aimed at recent proposals, several of them premieres in the City of Light.