Havana, Cuba.- Delegations from Cuba and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) began the tenth edition of the High-Level Dialogues in Havana this Wednesday, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the source, the meeting, which will run through Thursday, aims to deepen exchanges on issues of mutual interest related to the promotion and defense of International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

It will also evaluate the results and follow-up actions of the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, held in October 2024, and will exchange views on various processes related to IHL taking place within the framework of the United Nations.

The ICRC delegation was led by Elena Ajmone, Regional Director for the Americas, and other Red Cross officials. Juan Antonio Quintanilla, Director General of Multilateral Affairs and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Cuban delegation.

The Secretary General of the Cuban Red Cross, Carlos Ricardo Pérez, and Joel González García, legal advisor to the humanitarian organization, also participated in the meeting.