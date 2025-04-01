Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has received at the Palace of the Revolution, the seat of government, the Attorney General of Laos, Xaysana Khoutphoutone, who was on a working visit to the island.

According to a television report, the meeting was also attended by the Cuban head of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Yamila Peña, and other officials from that institution and the Foreign Ministry.

Díaz-Canel highlighted the historic nature of bilateral relations, characterized by a broad exchange of high-level delegations.

“The ties between Cuba and Laos are strong at the level of political parties, governments, parliaments, and people, and are now also strengthening in the legal sphere,” the president noted.

For her part, Xaysana Khoutphoutone conveyed to the head of state warm greetings from the Secretary General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of that Asian nation, Thongloun Sisoulith.

The visitor also praised the recent commemoration held in Havana of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the LPRP, a political organization that guided the struggle of that people and spearheaded the construction of a socialist society.

The parties agreed that they will continue to expand mutual exchanges through visits by delegations from various sectors.