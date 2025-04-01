Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 3rd International Transport and Logistics Fair, FITL 2025, opens at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana on Tuesday to enhance existing projects, negotiate new proposals, and identify opportunities in the sector.

National and foreign players will meet from April 1 to 3 to develop a broad program of activities, including the foreign investment priorities at the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM) and the Cuban Civil Aviation.

Regarding aviation, the presentation includes the Portfolio of Projects: modernization and expansion of Terminal No.3 at Jose Marti International Airport, administration of the air catering activity, and a Project for building a new plant.

Deputy Transportation Minister Marcos Bermudez stated at a press briefing that FITL 2025 will follow the results of the previous fair which aims to encourage development and alliances of the different stakeholders in the economy, promote foreign direct investment, boost international cooperation, and stimulate the participation of Cuban residents abroad.