Share

Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today highlighted the role of youth in the present and future of his nation, in dialogue with members of youth organizations on the island.

In the meeting with members of the national secretariats of the University Student Federation (FEU), the Union of Young Communists (UJC) and the Federation of High School Students (FEEM), the president called for unity as a fundamental axis of socialist construction.

He assured that, despite the difficult times we are experiencing, the nation will emerge stronger from this situation.

According to the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the national president of the FEEM, Amanda Santos, pointed out that after the Second National Assembly of that organization, 35 agreements emerged, directed according to the needs of the country and the membership.

Likewise, the national president of the FEU, Ricardo Rodríguez, pointed out that the first work projection is aimed at the defense of the socialist homeland with national unity, the second at student representation and the third at the social projection of the organization.

For her part, the first secretary of the UJC, Meyvis Estévez, highlighted the commitment to meeting the needs of young people and emphasized the importance of the formation of values.

This responsibility assists us, also due to the constitutional mandate that we have as an organization, in times of so many challenges; But, above them, the will of young people to contribute, create and participate prevails, she pointed out.