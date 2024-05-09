President of Cuba completes an intense day of work in the Russian Federation

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, completed an intense day of work this Wednesday on the second day of his visit to the Russian Federation. .

In the first activity in Moscow, the president paid tribute to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), and placed a wreath before the monument that perpetuates his memory, in the square that bears his name in the Sokol neighborhood.

Previously, Díaz-Canel held a brief meeting with members of the Cuban state mission in the Eurasian nation.

The Cuban head of state was received by the vice president of the Russian Security Council, and leader of the United Russia Party, Dmitri Medvedev, who asked to “convey greetings and best wishes to Army General, Raúl Castro Ruz.”

Both highlighted with satisfaction the results among political organizations to date, and the work potential presented for their development in the future.

Then, the Cuban president participated for the first time in person in the expanded format of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, organized by Russia on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

During his speech he highlighted the importance of his visit when celebrating the 64th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Cuba and the Soviet Union.

Likewise, he thanked the member countries of the EEU for their constant support in the fight of the Cuban people against the cruel economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.

As a culmination of the day, Díaz-Canel held a meeting with the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Guennadi Zyuganov, in which they demonstrated the good state of relations between the political groups.

Tomorrow, the 9th, the Cuban delegation will participate in the parade for the 79th anniversary of Victory Day over Fascism, in Moscow’s Red Square.

At the end of the festivities, the dignitary will be received by his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, with whom he will analyze the ties between the two countries in all areas, including politics, diplomacy and economic cooperation.

Díaz-Canel’s current visit to Russia is his third in his capacity as head of state. The first was held from October 27 to 30, 2019, and the second from November 19 to 22, 2022, and in all of them he held meetings with Putin.