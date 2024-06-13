Share

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Samdech Khuon Sudary, today expressed her optimism regarding the advancement of collaboration with Cuba in areas of priority interest.

Sudary called to strengthen bilateral cooperation by receiving, in a courtesy meeting, the new Cuban ambassador to the Kingdom, Milena Zaldívar.

The head of the 7th Legislature of the Cambodian Parliament highlighted the historical ties of friendship and solidarity that unite both countries, based on the principles of mutual respect and the defense of independence, sovereignty, peace and honesty.

By describing the state of bilateral relations as excellent, Sudary ratified the permanent support of the Cambodian Legislature for the just causes defended by the Cuban people.

The head of the Cuban state mission, for her part, agreed to highlight the will shared by both States for the implementation of bilateral agreements and consensus in the areas of health, education, culture, diplomacy, agriculture and sports, in order to deepen mutual cooperation for the benefit of their people.

Both parties also underlined the solidity of interparliamentary ties and agreed on the need to promote dialogue through friendship groups, as well as programs that promote people-to-people interaction.

They also agreed on the importance of addressing initiatives for the development of cooperation programs at the local level, or through twinning between the creative cities selected by UNESCO in Cuba and Cambodia.

The Cuban ambassador to the Kingdom also made a courtesy visit this week to the Cambodian deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Sok Chenda Sophea, who reiterated the need to lift the US blockade of the Caribbean nation.