Havana, Cuba.- Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Foreign Trade and Investment, discussed in Havana today issues of mutual cooperation with Maxim Oreshkin, Economic Advisor to the Russian Presidency.

Last November, Cabrisas attended the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial and scientific-technical collaboration, held in Moscow, in his capacity as co-chairman of that body for the Cuban side.

Cooperation in the energy, financial, transport, agriculture, communications and health spheres, among other spheres, were at the center of the commission’s conversations.

In June of last year, Cabrisas developed an intense program in Moscow, with meetings with Denis Manturov, Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Vladimir Chistiujin, Vice President of the Central Bank of Russia.

During that visit, the Cuban deputy head of government also spoke with Igor Sechin, head of the state oil company Rosneft, and Boris Kovalchuk, top leader of the Inter RAO energy company.