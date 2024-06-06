Share

Havana, Cuba.- The National Institute of Water Resources of Cuba (INRH) and the IRIS Climate Foundation this Wednesday signed a Framework Agreement to develop and strengthen mutual cooperation, in the context of World Environment Day.

The document proposes a roadmap to implement programs, projects and cooperation actions as part of an alliance that will favor joint confrontation with the effects of climate change.

The president of the INRH, Antonio Rodríguez, pointed out that on the island there are several settlements that lack water supply systems. Therefore, this collaboration is a way to access financing for the purchase of pumping, disinfection and cleaning equipment, maintenance, among others.

The cooperation between INRH and the IRIS Climate Foundation is inserted in the projections contained in the Life Task, approved as a policy of the Cuban State to face environmental challenges.

In April 2023, the IRIS Foundation was established with the objective of positively influencing the fight against climate change, as well as economic, social and environmental sustainability in the country, Latin America and the Caribbean.