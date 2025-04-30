Cuba to be accompanied by hundreds of foreign activists on May 1st

Havana, Cuba.– Nearly 1,000 activists, representing 260 organizations from 39 countries, are in Cuba today to accompany the people in the celebrations for International Workers’ Day, said ICAP President Fernando González.

During an appearance Monday evening on the news program Mesa Redonda, the head of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) reported that of that number, 325 friends of the island form the 18th contingent of the May 1st Brigade of Voluntary Work and Solidarity with Cuba this Monday.

Of the nearly 1,000 delegates present, 324 come from Latin America and the Caribbean, 263 from North America, including 211 from the United States, 230 representatives from European countries, 67 from Africa, and nine from Asia, González explained.

He also emphasized the value of the U.S. delegation’s presence here at a time of internal pressure and hostility toward progressives and political activists in that nation.

Convened by that organization, the Workers’ Central Union, and the Communist Party of Cuba, the visitors are paying their own expenses and living in conditions similar to those experienced by millions of Cubans on the island today.

Their enemies use the false argument that the Cuban government pays them to take part in the May Day parades, the leader denounced, describing the conditions in which they are housed in camps for those mobilized for productive labor.

Despite the rigors of prolonged blackouts and water shortages, they fully understand the situation, because they come to support the people in their current difficulties, obstacles, and hardships, he emphasized.

He reported that they will carry out three days of activities, which will take them to work centers in the capital on April 30th to learn about the reality in “Anti-Imperialist Forums,” organized by unions and government agencies.

There, they will learn about the real impact of the United States’ economic, commercial, and financial blockade policy, and the actions to suffocate the economy and the people.

In addition, they will view audiovisuals about the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the development of vaccines in Cuba.

The island’s medical brigades abroad and the humanitarian service of their professionals will receive tribute from the foreigners who are in Cuba for the activities for International Worker’s Day.