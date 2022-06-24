Guantanamo, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed the progress of programs aimed at improving living conditions in vulnerable neighborhoods, during a tour of the eastern provinces of Guantanamo and Santiago de Cuba.

In Guantanamo, he arrived at the Casa de Piedra (or Stone House) community, where actions are being undertaken to improve infrastructure, housing and services.

The head of state also visited the Arroyo Hondo (or Deep Stream) productive complex and learned about efforts to recover areas previously plagued by marabou and now dedicated to the production of various crops, according to television reports.

In Santiago de Cuba, Diaz-Canel became acquainted with the initiatives undertaken for the transformation of 64 neighborhoods, based on the diagnosis of the local needs and with the support of organizations and other territorial actors.

He was also present at the 17th ExpoCaribe International Fair, inaugurated on Friday with the presence of representatives from 25 participating countries.

As part of his stay in the province of Santiago de Cuba, he visited the Tamara Bunke gynecobstetric hospital and the Oriente Pharmaceutical Laboratory, a state company that works to provide medicines, serums, other products and supplies to the National Health System.

During his passage through the eastern region, the president insisted on the importance of popular participation for the solution of problems and called for an exhaustive review of the citizen service systems.