Havana, Cuba.- The president of the International Bartenders Association (IBA), Giorgio Fadda, informed that he will visit Cuba this month to meet with his local colleagues.

The news was released by the Cuban Bartenders Association (ACC), which noted that the IBA official’s visit is related to the 2022 World Bartending Championship, scheduled for November in the western Cuban resort of Varadero.

ACC Executive Secretary Lisbeth Elias noted that Fadda will arrive in Cuba on February 18 and will be accompanied by the IBA vice president of Public Relations and Communications.

Both executives will visit Varadero to check the progress in the organization of the competition slated for November.

The IBA representatives’program, she added, will start on February 19 at the ACC headquarters.