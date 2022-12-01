Havana, Cuba.- The 1st Round of Talks on Migration Issues between Cuba and Peru will take place virtually on Wednesday, according to the Nation and Emigration website. Ambassador Maria Antonia Masana, general director of Peruvian Communications abroad and Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, will head the Peruvian delegation. According to the information, the Cuban […]

Havana, Cuba.- The 1st Round of Talks on Migration Issues between Cuba and Peru will take place virtually on Wednesday, according to the Nation and Emigration website.

Ambassador Maria Antonia Masana, general director of Peruvian Communications abroad and Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, will head the Peruvian delegation.

According to the information, the Cuban side will be headed by Ernesto Soberon, General Director of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans Resident abroad at the Foreign Ministry.

The text also refers that during the bilateral meeting, the representatives from the two countries will evaluate the state of the flow of travelers, with the purpose of promoting and coordinating joint actions.

The initiatives are aimed at dissuading illegal acts associated with irregular migration and, therefore, contributing to a safe, regular, and orderly migratory flow.