Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday held a meeting with the Argentine Secretary of Development Planning and Federal Competitiveness Jorge Neme to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The Cuban leader posted on Twitter that they debated on promising projects in agriculture and trade, while describing the meeting with Neme, who is Cuba alongside several Argentine businessmen, as excellent.

Jorge Neme recently expressed that Cuba is a nation open to investments and offers lots of openings to operate normally.