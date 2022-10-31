Buenos Aires, Argentine.- Representatives of Cuba and Argentina hold in Buenos Aires on Monday the First Round of Talks on Migration to guarantee a regulated, orderly and safe flow of travelers. Ernesto Soberon, Director General of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cuban Residents Abroad, heads his country’s delegation. Meanwhile, Argentina’s team is headed by the […]

Buenos Aires, Argentine.- Representatives of Cuba and Argentina hold in Buenos Aires on Monday the First Round of Talks on Migration to guarantee a regulated, orderly and safe flow of travelers.

Ernesto Soberon, Director General of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cuban Residents Abroad, heads his country’s delegation.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s team is headed by the Director-General of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ana Laura Cachaza.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting aims to analyze possible joint actions to discourage illegal acts associated with irregular migration.

During an exchange with Cuban residents in this nation, Soberón expressed on Sunday the island’s will to strengthen ties with its citizens in all regions of the world.

He also stated that he would explain to his Argentinian counterpart the factors that cause the irregular flow of people, among them the tightening of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean nation for more than six decades.

Washington’s non-compliance with migration agreements, suspension of US consular services in Havana, visa denials, facilities granted to the Cubans when they illegally arrive in US territory, and a strong media campaign to blame the Government of the island for everything that happens are also other factors, he said.

Soberón announced that Cuba is preparing a Citizenship Act and bills on Passports and Foreigners’ Affairs should also be approved.