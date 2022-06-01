Buenos Aires, Argentina.- The Chief of Staff adviser and representative of the Argentine Igualar party, Carmela Moreau, today denounced the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than six decades. After meeting in this capital with the ambassador of the Caribbean nation, Pedro Pablo Prada, Moreau condemned Washington’s […]

After meeting in this capital with the ambassador of the Caribbean nation, Pedro Pablo Prada, Moreau condemned Washington’s intentions to exclude the island from the IX Summit of the Americas and asserted that these actions are part of the interventionist practices of the White House.

Likewise, she pointed out that these are strategies to try to divide Latin America.

On the other hand, she advocated brotherhood among the peoples of the region and reaffirmed the bonds of friendship between Argentina and Cuba.

In turn, Prada assured that solidarity, respect and love prevail between the two nations.