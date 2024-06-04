Sri Lankan politician ratifies support for Cuba in the face of US aggressiveness

Share

Havana, Cuba.- The deputy secretary of the Left Democratic Front of Sri Lanka, GVD Thilakasiri, today ratified his support for the elimination of Cuba from the US list of sponsors of terrorism.

Thilakasiri recalled that the Biden administration admitted that it cannot sustain the accusation against Cuba of its predecessor Donald Trump, who hoped to bring the Cuban people down with the barrage of sanctions.

He pointed out that Biden must listen to the international community and remove that categorization that toughens the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Caribbean island.

The party leader commented that hundreds of thousands of people have taken the initiative for solid cooperation with Cuba to protect the Caribbean nation. Therefore, he emphasized that the time has come to immediately lift the sanctions maintained against Cuba by the US government.