Madrid, Spain.- The Canary Islands-Cuba Solidarity Network and the Association of Cuban Residents in Las Palmas loaded in Telde a new container with material aid for the Caribbean island.

Sources of the friendship groups and José Manzaneda, coordinator of Cubainformación, announced this remark on Wednesday after pointing out that this is the sixth container sent from the Canary Islands to Cuba in the last few months.

It will leave from Puerto de la Luz and Las Palmas, in Gran Canaria, by late October.

The Iván Portuondo Hospital in San Antonio de los Baños town, in Artemisa province, hard hit by Hurricane Ian, will receive the aid.

A seventh container will be sent to Cuba in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, the José Martí Association of Friendship with Cuba based in Valencia stated on social media that an exchange day took place between Cuba and Valencia to recover the democratic memory of the Spanish region with the island.

The event “Cuban Presence in Republican Valencia. Memory and international solidarity” took place in Puerto de Sagunto last weekend following the 16th National Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba.