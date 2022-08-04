Colloquium on women and politics in history to be held in Cuba

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuba’s Casa de las Americas on Wednesday invited researchers to participate in the International Colloquium on Politics in the History and Culture of Latin American and Caribbean Women, to be held in 2023.

The event expects to be held from February 20 to 24 and will pay tribute to Haydee Santamaria, who participated in the attack on the Moncada garrison in 1953, fought in the Sierra Maestra mountain range, in eastern Cuba, and founded the continental entity.

According to the organizers, the meeting will analyze issues on politics and gender, exclusion and participation of women in public life and their access to power, their relationship with political movements in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as feminism, and sexual and reproductive health.

Convened since 1994 by the Women’s Studies Program, the event focuses its activities on keynote speeches and panels from the face-to-face, virtual or combined modality; and also includes readings, concerts and exhibitions.

Those interested in presenting as panelists must send, before December 20, 2022, a 250-word abstract with the title of the paper, the name and surname of the author and the institution to which he or she belongs.

The creative team’s projection for 2024 is to hold an international colloquium dedicated to the theme of the Latin American and Caribbean women in the history and culture of the first quarter of the 21st century.