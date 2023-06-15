Havana, Cuba.- Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, who is on an official visit to Cuba, fulfills a busy agenda on Thursday which includes talks with his counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel to review common issues and cooperation. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez welcomed Raisi at Havana’s José Martí International Airport on Wednesday. Cuba is the third and last […]

Havana, Cuba.- Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, who is on an official visit to Cuba, fulfills a busy agenda on Thursday which includes talks with his counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel to review common issues and cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez welcomed Raisi at Havana’s José Martí International Airport on Wednesday.

Cuba is the third and last destination in the Latin American tour of the Iranian president, who travels leading a high-ranking delegation to strengthen political, economic, and scientific cooperation in line with his Government’s foreign policy.

This tour continues the actions conducted by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Managua, Caracas, and Havana in February this year when he met with high-level officials of the three countries and explored areas of cooperation.

Cuba and Iran have maintained friendly relations for almost 44 years since August 8, 1979, and intend to raise their economic ties to the same level as their diplomatic relations.

The relations between Iran and Cuba are marked by the legacy of the historic leaders of both revolutions, Fidel Castro and Ayatollah Khomeini.

In more than four decades, Iran and Cuba have signed and consolidated agreements and exchanges in areas such as the transfer of biotechnological products, nanotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and food safety.