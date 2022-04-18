Cairo, Egypt.- Egyptian Minister of Health Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar and Cuban Ambassador in Cairo Tania Aguiar analyzed strategies to establish cooperation between the two countries, the Cuban Embassy reported on Monday.

According to a statement, Aguiar was received by Abdel-Ghaffar, who is also the minister of Higher Education.

Issues on the bilateral agenda in health care and higher education were discussed during the meeting.

The diplomat explained Cuba’s progress in the healthcare sector and in the production of medicines, as well as the national strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aguiar also denounced the harmful effect of the blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States for over 60 years.

For his part, Abdel-Ghaffar explained Egypt’s challenges in health care, which covers a population of more than 103 million people.

The statement highlighted that both parties addressed common interests to establish cooperation ties.