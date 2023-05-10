Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban ambassador to India, Alejandro Simancas, spoke this Tuesday in New Delhi with Saurabh Kumar, secretary of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about new ways to strengthen bilateral relations. According to the Cuban diplomat, they analyzed the main aspects of the ties between the two nations, particularly the extent of their […]

According to the Cuban diplomat, they analyzed the main aspects of the ties between the two nations, particularly the extent of their legal framework.

India and Cuba have maintained warm ties since the Asian country became one of the first to recognize the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, on January 1, 1959.

These ties were strengthened with the special relations that grew between its leaders and the coincidence of positions in international forums such as the United Nations Organization.

New Delhi supports the resolutions presented each year by Cuba in the UN General Assembly that call for the lifting of the US blockade on the Caribbean nation. Both parties have signed agreements in the spheres of trade, culture, science and technology, sports and renewable energy, among others.