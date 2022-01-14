New Delhi, India.- Representatives of India and Cuba reaffirmed Friday the will to strengthen trade and economic ties after a business conference led by the India Economic and Trade Organization (IETO).

The president of that institution, based in Bangalore, Asif Iqbal, opened this virtual forum dedicated to the 62nd anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Iqbal highlighted the historical ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, ratified the purpose of strengthening economic and commercial relations, and called for an end to the US blockade against Cuba.

In this regard, he recalled that New Delhi supports the resolution of condemnation adopted every year by the United Nations General Assembly to end this long US siege of more than 60 years.

Participating in the conference, Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Simancas presented the exportable offer and the new portfolio of investment projects of the island, highlighting the options of bilateral trade and the insertion of Indian companies in the development plan of the Caribbean country.

He highlighted among the sectors with the most significant prospects: biopharmaceutical, renewable energy, agriculture, food, and software industries, among others.

During the program, several business people and academics interested in identifying business opportunities and promoting greater commercial exchange with Cuba took part.

The meeting allowed both parties to exchange on ways to identify different business options in Cuba and cooperation in the areas of culture and education.

It was also agreed to prepare an Indian business mission to Cuba when the epidemiological conditions allow it.

The participants in the event renewed the bases of friendship and solidarity between the two countries and the will to consolidate them.