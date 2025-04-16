Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Reynaldo Velázquez Zaldívar, began a working visit to Vietnam, with the goal of assessing collaboration opportunities with institutions from the Asian nation.

According to Velázquez Zaldívar, this is a perfect occasion for reaching a new stage in collaboration and deepening the ties between educational institutions of both countries.

He emphasized that the collaboration could be achieved through joint projects, primarily with the four universities he will visit during his stay in Vietnam, which will continue until Thursday.

He also announced the celebration in Havana of the 2026 University Congress, one of the most significant events of its kind in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In this regard, he extended an invitation to Vietnam to attend the Congress, where the Caribbean island will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Ministry of Higher Education and the university system, with a special emphasis on the centennial birthday of Fidel Castro, the driving force behind this educational solidarity movement.