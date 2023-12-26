Habana, Cuba.- The Congress will be a favorable setting for diaogue about responsabilities of higher education in the evolution of nations

Havana, Dec 26 (RHC) Cuba is getting ready to host the 14th International Congress of Higher Education from February 5 to 9.

Convened by the Ministry of Higher Education (MES) of Cuba, the event will be held in the capital’s Convention Palace and will be a favorable setting for dialogue about the responsibilities of that level of education in the evolution of nations.

The congress will include forums related to the Sustainable Development Goals and their relationship with higher education, and will address the future of teaching in the Latin American and Caribbean context, as well as what is related to knowledge, innovation and sustainable territorial development.

The presentation of works for the Congress will be organized around seven symposiums, in which Workshops and special Activities are grouped.

The meeting will serve to consolidate the link with society to find more effective and innovative solutions to the problems of each country and guarantee inclusive and quality education, promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The call endorses higher education as a public and social good, a universal human right, and a duty of the States