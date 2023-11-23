Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Higher Education of Cuba, Walter Baluja, considered that advanced academic teaching will be a boost for the academic relations between Cuban and Ecuador.

Baluja recalled the contribution of Cuban higher education to postgraduate training in Ecuador, with master’s degrees and doctors who are currently tenured professors at prestigious academic institutions in the South American country.

The representative of the Cuban government met in Quito with Pablo Beltrán, president of the Council of Higher Education of Ecuador, and with Santiago Quiroz, rector of the Technical University of Manabí.

As a result of the dialogues, the minister of the Caribbean nation anticipated that both demonstrated the intention for Ecuador to participate with a large delegation in the 2024 University Congress, scheduled for February in Havana. Such congress is expected to mark the turning point of elations between the vocational training centers of both parties.

He also stated that the links between centers dedicated to higher education can serve as a platform to create new ties and work commitments.

Baluja also emphasized that professionals graduated in Cuba can contribute to promote new joint research programs and projects, and present them in international calls to expand training and solve development problems of both countries.