Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today expressed Cuba’s willingness to strengthen ties with the Association of Southeast Asian States (ASEAN), particularly in the economic, commercial and cooperation areas.

Through his X account, the Minister of Foreign Affairs sent congratulations to the Southeast Asian bloc that is celebrating the 57th anniversary of its founding.

Created on August 8, 1967 and with a current population estimated at more than 650 million people, ASEAN is made up of Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

The bloc is preparing to enter a new stage of development after completing the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, and is on track to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2050.