Washington, United States.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated his country’s willingness to talk with the US Government based on equality and mutual respect, according to an interview published on Wednesday. In statements to journalist Rania Khalek, of the BreakThrough News, Rodriguez considered 2023 as a year for that additional opportunity because there is an […]

Washington, United States.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated his country’s willingness to talk with the US Government based on equality and mutual respect, according to an interview published on Wednesday.

In statements to journalist Rania Khalek, of the BreakThrough News, Rodriguez considered 2023 as a year for that additional opportunity because there is an overwhelming consensus on the benefits in the interest of both countries in the Cuban people, most of the US citizens and Cuban residents in the northern territory.

He emphasized that Cuba is a factor of stability in the region to prevent acts of international organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and terrorism.

The foreign minister also added that both nations share common territories in the Gulf of Mexico, are neighbors with a connection in environmental matters, and their peoples enjoy an influence and cultural relationship.

“There are no anti-American sentiments in the Cubans. The Cuban people maintain a friendly attitude towards the United States because they are aware of the difference between certain policies by the US Government and the essence of the soul of the US people,” he said.

Unfortunately against that desire, he pointed out, the economic, commercial, and financial blockade and its tightening with more than 200 measures implemented by former President Donald Trump are still in force and are part of the aggressive behavior against the Cuban interests.

He regretted Washington’s continuation of the hostile policy because, Rodriguez pointed out, the process that covers 2014 and 2016 is a solid demonstration of the possibility of a relationship that moves towards normality between the two countries.

He noted that despite those restrictions, some attacks on the Cuban Embassy in Washington, and the closure of services by the US Consulate in Havana in an arbitrary and discriminatory decision, there are some channels of communication, such as the positive migration talks, which are a significant issue between Cuba and the United States, the foreign minister added.

Rodriguez assured that in November, the international community will again vote almost unanimously at the United Nations against the US blockade against Cuba, which will mean an endorsement of international law, human rights, freedom of travel, respect for universal regulations for international trade, and free navigation.