Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Monday thanked 23 international and regional organizations for their statements against the island’s inclusion on the unilateral list of states sponsoring terrorism.

On the social network X, the Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his gratitude for the complaints made against the measure that negatively impacts the Cuban people.

Recently, the Foreign Ministry reported that more than a hundred countries demanded the exclusion of Cuba from the list of alleged countries sponsoring terrorism, drawn up by the United States government.

Through a declaration, the nations that signed the document, addressed to the Human Rights Council, pointed out that the list “goes against the fundamental principles and imperative norms of International Law, including international solidarity.”

They stressed that the inclusion of the Caribbean nation “causes extraordinary negative consequences for the Cuban economy, due to its intimidating effect and the obstacle to economic and financial operations of third parties with Cuba, for fear of being fined.”

“It hinders the country’s ability to access food, medicine, fuel, medical equipment and other basic goods, which impacts the realization of economic, social and cultural rights,” the statement adds.

It also suggests that, “instead of imposing unilateral coercive measures contrary to International Law,” international solidarity and cooperation should be encouraged to face common challenges, protect human rights for all and achieve sustainable development goals.