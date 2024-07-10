Cuba thanks Russia for support against inclusion in terrorist list

Havana, Cuba.- The National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) thanked the Russian State Duma for approving a declaration demanding the immediate removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Through its official account on X, the Cuban legislative body expressed its gratitude to the Russian deputies.

The statement, unanimously approved on Tuesday, refers that the State Duma considers that Cuba faithfully complies with its international obligations, contributes to the search for political solutions, including that of the armed conflict in Colombia as a guarantor State.

“The inclusion of Cuba on the said list was an act contrary to the interests of the Colombian negotiation process, and has nothing to do with international efforts to fight terrorism, its sponsors and is nothing more than an expression of politically motivated cynicism by Washington, it adds.

Likewise, it is a continuation of the illegal inhumane blockade of the island of freedom, a policy of sanctions aimed at ensuring the prohibition of all financial transactions from Havana, the statement says.

The State Duma informed that the document approved by the deputies will be sent to the UN and several international parliamentary organizations.