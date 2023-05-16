Havana, Cuba.- – Cuban Finance and Prices Minister Vladimir Regueiro rejected Monday in Santiago de Chile the unjustified inclusion of his country on the U.S. list of alleged sponsors of terrorism, which reinforces the consequences of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on it for more than 60 years. Speaking at a meeting of […]

Speaking at a meeting of finance ministers and deputy finance ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Regueiro condemned the criminal siege that hinders the development of the largest island of the Antilles and attempts to make its population surrender due to the lack of essential products.

At the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Regueiro denounced that the blockade was intensified to unprecedented extremes during the Covid-19, which causes multiple affectations to the genuine aspirations for development of his country.

The Cuban minister expressed his gratitude for the solidarity of the region and the statements made by CELAC to put an end to those unilateral policies that affect the enjoyment of the human rights of the Cuban people.

Ministers and vice ministers from 14 Celac countries participated in the meeting where the possibility of designing a common agenda in response to the global economic crisis was discussed.

The head of the Cuban delegation to the meeting referred to the multiple problems affecting the region, aggravated by the consequences of the pandemic.

He explained that the smallest countries suffer the worst consequences and urged the adoption of measures to respond to the crisis.

The CELAC meeting took place in the context of the XXXV Regional Seminar on Fiscal Policy, which will be held for three days in Chile, organized by ECLAC.