Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs today congratulated the people and Government of South Africa, on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the end of the apartheid segregationist regime.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry highlighted on Twitter that both nations maintain historic relations, based on ties of brotherhood, forged over decades of struggle and based on the friendship between Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela.

On April 27, 1994, the first multiracial elections were held in South Africa, a fact that consolidated the end of apartheid and allowed the promotion of national identity. After that vote, Mandela became the first black president of the country.