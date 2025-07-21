Cuba commemorates another anniversary of the Popular Sandinista Revolution of Nicaragua

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the sister people of Nicaragua on Saturday on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the triumph of the Popular Sandinista Revolution.

Minister Bruno Rodríguez expressed his joy for the anniversary on the social network X and reaffirmed his support for the defense of the sovereignty and well-being of the Nicaraguan people.

For his part, the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Morales, sent special congratulations “to the members of the Sandinista National Liberation Front” and reminded them that they can always count on Cuba’s support and solidarity.

When the Sandinista Revolution triumphed, half a century of destruction caused by the Somoza regime was left behind. This event radically changed the history of Nicaragua.

The anti-imperialist and national liberation legacy of Augusto César Sandino (1895-1934) was essential in overthrowing the dictatorship years later. His victory brought difficult days, but his people maintained the ability to shape their own destiny.

Nicaragua is not willing to be enslaved or obey external dictates, as its people want to continue building their own society with freedom, solidarity, and equity.

The Sandinista Revolution is a historical reality that cannot be ignored, a process of change that empowered the people.