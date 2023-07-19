Havana, Cuba.- Army General Raúl Castro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Nicaragua on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution to be commemorated this Wednesday. A message sent to President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, pointed out that the Sandinista Revolution marked a historic milestone in […]

Havana, Cuba.- Army General Raúl Castro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Nicaragua on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution to be commemorated this Wednesday.

A message sent to President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, pointed out that the Sandinista Revolution marked a historic milestone in the struggle for sovereignty, justice and democracy in Nicaragua.

The text highlighted the efforts made in the land of Augusto C. Sandino to consolidate peace, development and integration, as well as to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation with Cuba and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Likewise, he ratified the Caribbean nation’s will to continue strengthening bilateral relations based on solidarity and common benefit for both peoples.

On July 19, 1979, the third and last armed Revolution in Latin America and the Caribbean triumphed in the Central American country, followed by the Mexican Revolution (1910) and the Cuban Revolution (1959).

With the triumph of the Sandinista National Liberation Front in Nicaragua, 45 years of destruction under the yoke of the Somoza military dictatorship came to an end.