Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez participates in the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Argentina this Wednesday. Upon announcing on his Twitter account about his presence in this meeting on Tuesday, the head of Cuban diplomacy said that he would ratify his country’s commitment […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez participates in the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Argentina this Wednesday.

Upon announcing on his Twitter account about his presence in this meeting on Tuesday, the head of Cuban diplomacy said that he would ratify his country’s commitment to unity in diversity in the face of the common challenges in the region.

He also noted that this is an opportunity to discuss issues of regional interest and continue strengthening this mechanism for political coordination and integration.

The ministers of the 32 CELAC countries are meeting at the San Martin Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to discuss 15 action lines, including economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, health strategy, fight against corruption, and food security.

They will also talk about collaboration with extra-regional partners, infrastructure integration, environmental cooperation, and improving the situation and conditions of women in the member countries.

The meeting aims to renew the strategic partnership, based on historical, cultural, and human ties, and strengthen ties so the relations can reach their full potential.

Argentina holds the pro-tempore presidency of CELAC in 2022.