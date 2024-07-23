Share

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.- Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Elio Rodriguez Perdomo held talks today with Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, on bilateral issues.

Rodriguez Perdomo revealed in his account on the social network X that “we reviewed the positive progress of bilateral relations and noted the potential for deepening them”.

The meeting took place within the framework of the first session of the Preparatory Committee for the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, which will be held until July 26.

The Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister arrived in the capital the day before and also held an exchange with his Egyptian counterpart, Dahlia Tawakol, during which they positively evaluated the progress of relations between the two countries and agreed on the willingness to strengthen them.

He also discussed bilateral relations with Burundi’s Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Audace Niyonzima. Niyonzima expressed his support for Cuba’s struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government.