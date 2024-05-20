Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban ambassador Andrés González and the president of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, Duminda Hulangamuwa, today exchanged in Colombo, in Sri Lanka, about commercial ties between both countries and the possibilities of extending them.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce, which includes everything from large corporations to small businesses, and works in close collaboration with government institutions to contribute to the prosperity of companies.

Regarding the meeting, González gave Hulangamuwa a letter of invitation from the president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, Antonio Carricarte, for the 40th Havana International Fair that will take place from November 4 to 9, 2024.

Also present at the meeting were Buwanekabahu Perera, head of the executive office and general secretary of the Sri Lankan Chamber; Dilini Yasendra, also from that department and in charge of Management; and Maribel Duarte, first secretary of the Cuban embassy in Sri Lanka.