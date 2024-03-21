Investment possibilities in Cuba are promoted in Sri Lanka

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban ambassador to Sri Lanka, Andrés González, spoke in Colombo today with directors of the company Lankem Ceylon PLC about the possibilities of investment and business in his country.

During a meeting with Vice President Ananda Hettiarachchy and General Director Nadeeshan Jayakody, González explained the characteristics of the Mariel Special Development Zone, located west of Havana.

He also addressed the advantages for foreign investors that this area of Cuba offers for the establishment of companies.

The ambassador also referred to the celebration of the Havana International Fair in November of this year, and encouraged the company’s participation in the commercial exchange.

Lankem Ceylon PLC is a chemical, paint and consumer goods manufacturing company. Created in 1964, this entity is also dedicated to the hotel sector, as it owns and operates tourist complexes in Sri Lanka.