La Paz, Bolivia.- The Vice President of the Bolivia-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group, Juana Amanda Iriarte, assured that the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba must cease. “It is admirable how the Cuban population, despite living for 60 years in oppressed conditions due to that blockade, continues to stand up with […]

La Paz, Bolivia.- The Vice President of the Bolivia-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group, Juana Amanda Iriarte, assured that the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba must cease.

“It is admirable how the Cuban population, despite living for 60 years in oppressed conditions due to that blockade, continues to stand up with the conviction and commitment to work for their country, for the Revolution,” the deputy stated in an interview with Prensa Latina.

She stressed that the cruelty of this Washington policy lies in the fact that it includes reprisals with the aim of despairing and causing the explosion of an entire people.

“I studied Medicine in Cuba and saw with my own eyes that it is not possible to make bank transfers, supplies and equipment do not arrive to continue transforming industries in different spheres,” she said.

The external pressure puts the entire country in great trouble, since it is very difficult to live with so many needs, she stressed.