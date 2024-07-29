Share

Havana, Cuba.- Army General Raúl Castro spoke by telephone today with Nicolás Maduro to congratulate him on the electoral victory achieved in the elections held in Venezuela.

Raúl Castro conveyed to Maduro that “the triumph achieved by the Venezuelan people constitutes a resounding demonstration of the Civic-Military Union of the Bolivarian and Chavista people who have resisted the negative effects of the unjust unilateral coercive measures imposed by the Government of the United States, the violent acts and interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela.”

A note on the official page of the Foreign Ministry adds that “the Leader of the Cuban Revolution ratified to comrade Maduro the solidarity and affection of Cuba.”